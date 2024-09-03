Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading Up 1.1%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

