Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 156,894 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,340 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Best Buy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.94.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

