BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Up 3.5%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 36,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 27,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

BGSF Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $88.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 360,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in BGSF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 500,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 735,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

