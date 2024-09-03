BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,717.14 ($35.73).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.77) to GBX 2,650 ($34.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.87) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.86) to GBX 4,500 ($59.17) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,063 ($27.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,245.11. The stock has a market cap of £104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,491.53%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

