Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,866,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,091,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $337.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $406.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

