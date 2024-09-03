Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $668.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,064.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

