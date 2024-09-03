BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

LCTU opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

