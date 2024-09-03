Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

