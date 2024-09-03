BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 22,522 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $863,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.