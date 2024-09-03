BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,328,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,542,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

TME opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

