BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 24,000 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UPBD stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPBD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

