BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 24,200 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.