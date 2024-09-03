BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 26.3% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,665 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.