BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

FNV opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

