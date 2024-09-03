BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $758,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $345.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

