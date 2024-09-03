BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $729,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $20,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 7,345.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 627,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,472,000 after buying an additional 206,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CRC stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

