BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $120,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ANF stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

