BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

