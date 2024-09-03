BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 4,272 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.35.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

