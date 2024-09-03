BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

