BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 27,234 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,234 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Match Group by 17,295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Match Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of MTCH opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

