BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 31,342 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $264.43 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

