BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sylvamo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

