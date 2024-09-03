BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $689,000 Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Adeia by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adeia in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adeia by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Price Performance

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.83%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

