Bodycote (LON:BOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 760 ($9.99) to GBX 750 ($9.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 666 ($8.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,018.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 774 ($10.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 677.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 686.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 6,969.70%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

