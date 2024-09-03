BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Position Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

