Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 24.6%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Free Report) traded down 24.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). 10,113,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average session volume of 378,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £787,314.00, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.66.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides magazine, digital solutions, events, research, video, podcasts, and newsletters to financial advisers.

