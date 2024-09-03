Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,749,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

