BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LND opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $476.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

