Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Up 2%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.02. 2,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

