Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $23,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BRX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

