Brokerages Set Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Price Target at $38.67

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

