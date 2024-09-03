Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $28.00

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after buying an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

