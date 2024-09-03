Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 700,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

