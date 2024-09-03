Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pure Storage, Inc.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Pure Storage has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

