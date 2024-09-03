Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.42.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.13. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

