Brokers Offer Predictions for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NYSE:AMN opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $99,349,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,481,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

