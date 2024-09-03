Brokers Offer Predictions for AST SpaceMobile, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

