Brokers Offer Predictions for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $119.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $1,599,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

