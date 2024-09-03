Brokers Offer Predictions for PureTech Health plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.73). The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

PureTech Health stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

