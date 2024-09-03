Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
