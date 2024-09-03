CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

