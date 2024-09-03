Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR stock opened at C$158.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.39. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.