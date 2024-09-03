Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Cantaloupe to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

