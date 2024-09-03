Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 411,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.