CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) vs. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Critical Review

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CarGurus and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70 Verisk Analytics 0 7 6 1 2.57

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $273.54, indicating a potential upside of 0.26%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $914.24 million 3.28 $31.10 million $0.28 103.50 Verisk Analytics $2.68 billion 14.49 $614.60 million $5.36 50.90

This table compares CarGurus and Verisk Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. Verisk Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus -5.57% 11.06% 7.25% Verisk Analytics 32.03% 252.11% 20.18%

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats CarGurus on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

