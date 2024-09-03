CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 110.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 563,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 295,271 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $660,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 18.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $495,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

View Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.