Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

