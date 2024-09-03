Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

