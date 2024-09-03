Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

